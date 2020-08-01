Nannie Lambert

Nannie Gilliam Lambert, 96, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at the Southern Ohio Medical Hospice Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born September 27, 1923, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late William “Franzo” and Callie Riley Gilliam.
Nannie was of the Christian faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching TV and spending time with her cats and family.
Nannie is survived by one son, Junior Lambert of Vanceburg; one daughter, Cathy Lambert of Vanceburg; one sister, Mary Blankenship of Vanceburg; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Troy Lambert; one son, James F. Gilliam; one granddaughter, Samantha Gilliam; four brothers, Richard Gilliam, Chesley Gilliam, Charlie Gilliam, and Forest Gilliam; and two sisters, Bessie Sullivan and Dolly Jarrells.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Conley Cemetery in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Monday, August 3, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.