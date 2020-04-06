Nancy Mineer

Nancy Smith Mineer, 83, of South Shore, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was born in Harris, April 21, 1936, a daughter of the late Taylor and Rachel Lawhorn Smith. She was born one of 17 brothers and sisters, including her infant twin brother.
Nancy was a lifelong member of the Church of God where she played her organ, piano, sang, presented programs, and published numerous poems. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, and gardening.
Surviving are two daughters, Frances Cooper and Donna Turner; one son, Jim Mineer; and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Harold Mineer; one daughter, Dorothy Mineer; two sons, John and James Mineer; and one grandson, Jonathan Mineer.
A private graveside service was held at Tollesboro Cemetery with Kenny Potter officiating.
Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore cared for arrangements.