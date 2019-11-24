Nancy Kilgallin

Nancy P’Simer Kilgallin, 82, of Catlettsburg, passed away Thursday evening, November 22, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
She was born September 16, 1937, at Olive Hill, a daughter of the late Clyde and Ella Burchett P’Simer.
Nancy was number six of ten children and was raised on an Eastern Kentucky farm. Her family and friends could tell you countless stories of the times she outpaced the men at chopping wood, or how she nurtured her garden and her family her entire life. They could also tell you of her hospitality, generosity, loyalty, bravery, gentleness, and kindness. She loved people relentlessly and wanted only the best for others, even those she’d never met. Nancy was the friend that insisted you stayed for dinner. She was the mother that cried for weeks when her last baby left for college. She was the grandparent that every grandchild wanted a week alone with on summer breaks. She was the grandma that even non-relatives called “grandma.”
Nancy is survived by two sons, James Kilgallin (Mary Sue) of Camp Dix, and John Kilgallin (Lynn) of Columbia; three daughters, Lois Yoakum (Bob) of Mt. Washington, Angela Kemble (Kirby) of Shepherdsville, and Debora Kilgallin of Blue Ash, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Sean Kilgallin, Jenna Kilgallin Wahl, Lauren Kemble Davis, Benjamin Kemble, Frank Kilgallin, Mollie Kilgallin, Emily Yoakum, Kelsin Kemble, Christian Kilgallin, and Ella Kilgallin; four great-grandchildren, Amilia Kilgallin, Eleanor Wahl, Charlotte Wahl and Adalynn Kilgallin; one brother, Gayle P’Simer; and five sisters, Geneva Satterwhite, Gladys Gessel, Katie Schaffer, Wanda Benzing and Brenda Kahl. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Benton Kilgallin; and three sisters, Lodena McCleese, Loveda Satterwhite, and Mary Opal Gillam.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. John M. Brown Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Monday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Pallbearers will be James Kilgallin, John Kilgallin, Sean Kilgallin, Benjamin Kemble, Frank Kilgallin, Kelsin Kemble and Christian Kilgallin.