Nancy Everman Fyffe, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday November 27, 2017, with her family by her side at Kenton Pointe Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville after an extended illness.
Nancy was born at Petersville June 21, 1939, to the late Thomas Andrew and Jessie Sartin Dunaway. She was a homemaker and loved to shop and travel. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church at Quincy.
She loved her family very much and adored her grandchildren.
Surviving Nancy are six daughters, Beverly (Terry) Lykins of Vanceburg, Jolene (Darrin) Ginn, of Vanceburg, Debbie (Jeff) Wilburn of Firebrick, Lorylyn (Michael) Lawson of Vanceburg, Bonita (Dean) Masters of Fairland, Indiana, and Sheila (Jonathan) Bivens of Hanover, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, LeeAnn (Charles) Williams of Vanceburg, and Gartha Swearingen (Dennis Reno) of Lakeland, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne H. Everman; a son, Johnny Dunaway; a brother, Lloyd Dunaway; a sister, Martha Ruggles; and a great-grandson, Mason Burriss.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017, with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Pallbearers will be David Lykins, Tommy Lykins, Brian Wilburn, Willis Masters, Blake Bivens, Dillon Ginn, Colton Dunaway, and Daniel Henderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Dunaway and Jody Gum.
