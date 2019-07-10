Nancy Altvater

Nancy Faye Altvater, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hospce of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
Nancy was born July 26, 1955, a daughter of the late Raymond and Elva Foose Gardner.
She was a 16-year employee at Dollar General in Vanceburg.
She is survived by three daughters, Christy (Paul Flack) Pack, Misty (Mike Phares) Altvater and Tara (Dustin Colvin) Burbank; three sisters, Francis Tackett, Ellen Baldwin and Betty Vanbuskirk; 15 grandchildren, Micahel Roe (Haili Estes) Desirae Henderson, Kara Cardwell, John Flack, Samuel Flack, Anthony Bonner, Dana Evans, Brittany Phares, Samantha Phares, Aaron Phares, Emily Burbrink, Ashton Colvin, Dominiek Colvin, Leilah Colvin, and Violette Castle; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Michael Altvater; her son, Larry Michael Altvater Jr.; two brothers, Luther Gardner and George Gardner; and a sister, Virginia Brothers.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.