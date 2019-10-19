Namen Montieth

Namen Lyn Montieth, 63, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday morning, October 18, 2019, at Fleming County Hospital.
He was born April 20, 1956, in Lewis County, a son of the late Elmer and Madge Montieth Johnson.
Namen was a member of Martin Church of Christ and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandchildren.
Namen is survived by one son, Jeremy Montieth (Jessica) of Vanceburg; one daughter, Melena Olderham (John) of Wallingford; one sister, Marsha Scott of Quicks Run; and five grandchildren, Cain Olderham, Tyler Olderham, Andrew Montieth, Preston Montieth, and Jacob Olderham. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rick Montieth and Roger Montieth; and one sister, Darlene Combs.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home, 11918 KY 57, at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Montieth, Cody Parson, Ryan Thompson, John Olderham, Cain Olderham, and Tyler Olderham. Donnie Gilbert will serve as an honorary pallbearer.