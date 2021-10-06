Myra Elvena Bowling, 79, of New Boston, Ohio, formerly of Nancy, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, from COVID-19.
Myra was born on November 6, 1941, in Casey County, a daughter of the late Millard Cox and Martha Caudill Cox Wolf. She was the manager of Western Hill Apartments. Myra was a self-employed gospel ventriloquist/clown and worked in the children’s ministry with her husband.
She is survived by one son, Richard (Mitza) Bowling of Vanceburg; one daughter, Kristine (John) Tersigni of Nancy; two grandchildren, Rosemary and Ashley Tersigni; two great-grandchildren, Serenity Sue Hill and Max Wesley; and two brothers, Harry (Karen) Wolf of West Chester, Ohio, and Michael (Ilene) Wolf of Reading, Ohio. In addition to her family, she will be missed by the staff and residents at Heritage Point Assisted living where they treated her with love, dignity, respect and as family for several years.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Bowling, whom she married on February 2, 1962, in Lockwood, Ohio. He preceded her on September 10, 2019.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Mill Springs National Cemetery with Bro. Steve Harney officiating.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662, with in memory of Myra Bowling in memo.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Myra Bowling.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.