Raymond Joseph “Joe” Massie, 75, of Ewing, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Lawrence County, Ohio, on October 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles Massie and the late Maxine Jenkins Massie Smith.
Joe was a self-employed mechanic, a truck driver and had worked for Andy’s Plant Aid in Lakeland, Florida. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Duncan Massie; his seven children, Greg (Tina) Massie of Ironton, Ohio, Kelli (Tim) Dement of Chesapeake, Ohio, Rosie Massie of Florida, John (Robyn) Conn of Shelbyville, Mary Morales of Mexico, Christy Conn, and Tara Clouse; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by eight of his siblings, David, Jimmy, Ernest, Chuck, Justin, Johnny, Oscar, and Kathy.
In addition to his parents Charles and Maxine, he was preceded in death by his son, Chris Massie; and his brother, Butch Massie.
Services were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home in Flemingsburg with Bro. Ernest “Rock” Massie officiating.
Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.