Motorcycle accident is fatal

A Florida man has died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Monday evening.
Deputy Matt Ross said the accident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Monday on Ky. Rt. 59 at Camp Dix.
Ross said Karl Van Osborne, 60, of New Smyrna Beach, Flordia, was operating a 2006 Honda motorcycle south on the roadway when he went off the shoulder and the bike overturned.
Osborne was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth where he was later pronounced dead.
Ross said a medical helicopter had been called to the scene.
Arrangements are incomplete at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix.
Ross, who is continuing the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Portsmouth Ambulance, Air Evac and Camp Dix Fire and Rescue.