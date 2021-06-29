Mont Kegley

Mont Thomas Kegley, 88, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021.
He was born August 31, 1932, in Lewis County, a son of the late Robert and Anna Louise McCall Kegley.
Mont proudly served his country in the United States Marines and was a member of Liberty Grove Christian Holiness Church. He was a lifelong farmer and carpenter with Verville Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, playing and listening to music, four-wheeling and spending time with his family.
Mont is survived by two sons, Kendall Kegley (Amy) and Dwayne Kegley (Sandy) of Vanceburg; three daughters, Candy Noble (Art) of Ribolt, Donna Wills of Tollesboro, and Danita Applegate (Keith) of Vanceburg; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his companion of 26 years, Janice Lawhun. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Lena Mae Hardymon Kegley; one daughter, Tina Louise Kegley; and one son-in-law, Tony Wills.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Jerry Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the East Fork Cemetery in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Carter Applegate, Paul Carroll, Hunter Kegley, Trent Brown, Charles Noble and Andrew Dutton-Topper. Joshua Applegate will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.