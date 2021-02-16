Mona Faye Lewis, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born January 31, 1939, in Lewis County, one of eight children of the late Harvey C. and Laura L. (Cooper) Stone.
She graduated in 1957 from Laurel High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. Mona was an area homemaker her entire life and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought a special joy to her life.
Mona is survived by two sons, Barry (Sally) Lewis and Michael (Gina) Lewis; four grandchildren, Megan Lewis, Rhiannon (Adam) Greter, Cody Lewis (Katie Williams) and Wesley Lewis; four great-grandchildren, Hazel and Mayzie Greter, Corbin Lewis, and Grace VanHorn; a sister, Barbara (Howard) Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gardner “Gus” Lewis on August 29, 2016, and six brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road in Mansfield, Ohio.
Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.
