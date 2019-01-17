Mollie Cooper, 87, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday January 16, 2019.
Mollie was born March 14, 1931, in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late George and Eliza Jane Tackett Johnson.
Mollie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to quilt and enjoyed gardening and especially loved spending time with her family.
Mollie is survived by six sons; Gene (Pam) Cooper, Eddie (Betty) Cooper, Nick (Laura) Cooper, and Boyd Cooper all of Garrison; Rick (Linda) Cooper of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Paul (Donna) Cooper of Crestline, Ohio; one daughter, Teresa (Billy) Moore of Garrison; 15- grandchildren, 31- great- grandchildren, and a great-great- grandchild on the way.
Mollie was proceeded in death by her husband, of 50 years, William C. Cooper; one daughter, Dreama Lou Cooper; one granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Cooper; two brothers and nine sisters.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Clarence Hall and Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Cooper-Willis Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 18, 2019, and after 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street, at Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be George Cooper II, Nicholas Cooper, Eddie Cooper Jr., Paul Cooper Jr., Ben Cooper, and Shane McCray.
Condolences may be sent at http://www.gaydosfh.com.