Elmer “Moe” Dyer, 59, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday evening, November 21, 2018, at his home.
He was born February 4, 1959, in Rush County, Indiana, a son of the late Roscoe Junior and Gladys Nolan Dyer.
Moe attended Evans Chapel Church and worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed playing cards, doing mechanic work, traveling and spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Moe is survived by two sons, Timothy Wayne Scott (Melanie Hill) and Rocky Lane Scott (Kellie), all of Vanceburg; four daughters, Melissa Scott (Duane McCane), Renee Fraley (Jason), Stacy Tackett (Jerry), all of Vanceburg, and Salenia Smith of Olive Hill; 11 grandchildren, TJ Scott, MJ Scott, Walyon McCane, Brianna McCane, Alexis McCane, Clayton Scott, Kaitlyn Scott, Braxton Smith, Nadalee Scott, Mason Tackett, and Dalton Tackett; one sister, Carolyn Jean Plank of Vanceburg; his mother-in-law, Edith Carroll of Vanceburg; one special niece and her daughter, Tracie and Madison Riffe; and his two best friends, Billy Bowles and Ed Scott. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 16 years, Arlos Jean Scott Dyer; two brothers, Mickeal Dyer and Roger Dyer; one nephew, Brian Plank; and one great-nephew, Drew Riffe.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Thomas Shope officiating. Burial will follow in Hannibal and Shope Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.