Mildred “Millie” M. Ramsey, 96, of Florence, passed away July 22, 2018, at Villa Springs Care Center in Erlanger.
She was a machine operator for Dolly Madison Bakery for over 25 years. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, reading her Bible, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was born January 11, 1922, in Constance.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Terry Polley, Jimmy Smith, Eddie Smith, Vincent Smith, Francesca Switzer, Jessica Toller, and Troy Smith; and her daughter-in-law, Connie Smith. She also leaves behind 21 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and her dear friend, Terri Gentry.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Ramsey; her siblings, Lawrence Peeno, Joseph Peeno, Clifford Peeno, Angela Lane, Julia Jones, Henrietta Adams, and Frances Bryant; her son, James Smith; and a granddaughter, Heather Smith.
Visitation was Monday, July 30, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. A short prayer service followed at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
