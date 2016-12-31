Mildred Gladys Pollitt, 92, of Tollesboro, died Friday, December 30, 2016, at the home of her son, Rickie Pollitt.
Mrs. Pollitt was the widow of Arnet Pollitt who died in 2000. She was born in Lewis County February 8, 1924, a daughter of the late Eddie Franklin Pollitt and Rachel Mary Welch Pollitt.
Mrs. Pollitt was a member of the Canaan Holiness Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Myrtle (Gary) Williamson and Connie Holt, both of Tollesboro, and Sharon Williamson (Roy) of Bucyrus, Ohio; five sons, Rickie (Donna) Pollitt of Ribolt, Alexander Pollitt, Dwight David Pollitt and Robert “Pete” Pollitt, all of Tollesboro, and James “Sam” Pollitt (Ella Mae) of Vanceburg; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Barbee Pollitt of Maysville.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Harold Pollitt, Jackie Pollitt and one in infancy; two daughters, Doris Pollitt and Naomi Ruth Pollitt; one grandchild, Arlene Pollitt; one great-grandchild, Austin Pollitt; six brothers, Clifford, Harry, Brooks, George, Noah and Jessie Pollitt; and two sisters, Vivan Sexton and Sarah Lee Henson.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2017, at Barbour and Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro with Rev. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will be in Pollitt Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers with Ronald Dearing and Jason Williamson serving as honorary pallbearers.
Guestbook at barbourfh.com.