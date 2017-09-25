Terry “Mike” Mustard, 65, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Mike was born in Lewis County September 10, 1952, to the late Ollie F. and Mabel Mae Tackett Mustard. Mike worked at US Shoe in Vanceburg, and Carmeuse for 15 years from which he retired. He was a member of Vanceburg Christian Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, in which he enjoyed participating with his brothers. He also liked playing softball and was a loving father and grandfather. Mike adored his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, whom he married February 4, 1978, in Quincy, Shauna Hasler Mustard of Vanceburg; two daughters, Amanda (Dustin) Singer of Tollesboro and Sara Mustard of Vanceburg; one son, Dereck (Kayla) Mustard of Vanceburg; four granddaughters, Olivia Mustard, Emmi Mustard, Hadley Singer, and Madilyn Singer; one grandson; three brothers, Farrell Mustard of Vanceburg, Dale (Lois) Mustard of Tollesboro, and Larry (Regina) Mustard of Concord; and his mother-in-law, Karol Hasler of Vanceburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Magdeline Sparks; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Mustard; a brother-in-law, George Sparks; and father-in-law, James Hasler.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tom Cox Jr. officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vanceburg Christian Church, 38 Front Street, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
