James Mike Moore, 60, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Mike was born at Vanceburg May 1, 1958, to the late Wilford and Garnet Smith Moore. He was a mechanic for Glockner’s in Portsmouth, Ohio. He worked for Thomas Lumber Company and for Taylor Lumber in West Portsmouth, Ohio. He loved to fish and attend dirt track racing. He was a avid baseball fan and his favorite team was the LA Dodgers.
Survivors include two sisters, Barbara (Michael) Stamm of Wallingford and Stephanie (Mark) Curtis of Morehead; one brother, David Alan Moore of Pelham, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerrod Moore, and a brother, Mark Moore.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Rev. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Webster Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
