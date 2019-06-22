Mike Carver

Michael Wyatt Carver, 53, of Camp Dix, passed away Friday morning, June 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 5, 1966, in Scioto County, Ohio, a son of Ramona P’Simer Carver Williams of Camp Dix and the late Johnny Thomas Carver.
Mike was a self-employed logger and enjoyed mechanics, motor sports, fishing, helping others and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his step-father, Glen Williams of Camp Dix; his wife of 22 years, Karen Hughes Carver; two sons, Bradley Kinsel and Adam Kinsel both of Tollesboro; one granddaughter, Kylee Kinsel; two brothers, John Carver (Sherry) of Black Oak, and Matthew Carver of Camp Dix; and one sister, Trina Blevins (Dean) of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. John Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Stone Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.