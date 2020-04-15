Miguel Mora Valenzuela, 55, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born June 11, 1964, in Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit in Mexico to Jamie Mora and Margarita Valenzuela.
Miguel was a server at Toro Loco in Portsmouth for many years and just recently partnered to own and manage a Los Toritos Locos in Vanceburg.
He is survived by three sons; Miguel Mora Alba, Daniel Mora Alba, and Josoe Mora Alba; two daughters, Maddilynn Mora and Destiny Valenzuela; two brothers, Armando Mora and Jamie Mora; sisters; Silvia Mora, Yolanda Mora; and a granddaughter, Romina Mora Deleon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jamie Mora and Margarita Valenzuela; and a daughter, Alma Mora.
Services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Ohio, with Pastor Robert Davis officiating.
Due to the statewide restrictions, the services will be private but will be streamed live for all of Miguel’s friends, colleagues, and customers.
Please visit www.melcherfuneralhome.com for the link.