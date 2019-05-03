Michelle Ashlen Roberts, 24, of Garrison, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Georgeann Kobacker Hospice Care Center in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Ella Logan and the Late Tracy Rickett.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Darold Fraley; three children, Tristian Fraley, Gannon Fraley and Maddix Fraley all of South Webster, Ohio; two brothers, Brian Roberts, and Christ Stewart; two sisters, Tessa Rickett of West Portsmouth, Ohio, and Jesse Logan of Indiana; and a very close cousin, Jordan Rickett.
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore is caring for arrangements.