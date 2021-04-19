Michael Walters

Michael Delane Walters, 59, of Garrison, passed away Tuesday April, 13, 2021, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.
Mike was born November 21, 1961, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Geneva Dennabell Mosley Soard and the late Daniel Walters.
Mike was a member of Spy Run House of Prayer. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life. Mike enjoyed fishing and going to flea markets. He loved spending time with his family, and especially spoiling his grandbabies.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Freda Walters, whom he married September 3, 1980; three daughters, Crystal Walters of Garrison, Tiffany (Greg) Clark of Black Oak, and Mikka (Devan) Walters of Garrison; four grandchildren, Maddy, KiKi, Emmagen, and Julia; and two brothers, Adrian (Ashley) Soard of Otway, Ohio, and Kenny (Jody) Walters of Briery. Many other loved ones and friends also survive who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Timothy Soard and Danny Walters; his stepfather, Carl Soard; a son, Lee Young; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lona and Charles Riffe; and many other special loved ones.
A private service will be at the convenience of the family.
Due to the CDC COVID-19 regulations, it is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gaydosfh.com.