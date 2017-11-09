Michael Stidham, 48, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday morning, November 8, 2017, at his home.
He was born November 3, 1969, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Julia Elizabeth Edington Stidham of Garrison and the late William Estill Stidham.
Michael enjoyed visiting with his friends, loafing, and spending time at home.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bryan Estil Stidham.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Larry Joe Madden and Bro. Clarence Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.