Michael Rozelle

Michael J. Rozelle, 76, passed away at 1:45 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1945 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Clyde W. and Geraldine (Stagger) Rozelle.
Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Judy (Bevins) Rozelle; a son, Brian (Jamie) Rozelle of Frederick, Maryland; daughters, Tracy (Jim) Susko of Bowling Green and Tonya Rozelle of Findlay; grandson, Jack Flaugher; step-grandson, James Susko III of Bowling Green; and two sisters, Elaine (Bill) Schlenker of Fostoria, Ohio, and Denise Rhine of Findlay, Ohio.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents as well as his grandson, Seth Rozelle.
Mike retired at the rank of Captain in 1994 from the Findlay Police Department after 28 years. After retiring, he also worked for Burns Security at Whirlpool Manufacturing and Distribution as Site Supervisor, Ohio State Highway Patrol as a Dispatcher, and as a truck driver for ESS Delivery Service. He started a monthly coffee get together for retired law enforcement personnel from the Findlay area, and had taught classes at Owens Community College, Lima Technical College, Tiffin University, and Findlay College. He was also an instructor for the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and the Ohio Fire Academy. When CDL began, he instructed local veteran truckers so they could pass tests and retain their jobs. He helped bring the E-911 System to Findlay, and get the UF ERTC (now All Hazards Training Center) started. He was active in the community as a former Freemason, past board member of the City Mission, a member of Railroad Clubs FRPS and NWORRP. He was a past president of FOP 20 Lodge and at the time of his death was a trustee.
Mike enjoyed traveling, fishing, was an avid model railroader, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation for friends and family was held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St. in Findlay. A Celebration of Life service took place on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Upper Room Church of God. Bishop Terry McBeath and Rev. David Clark officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s honor to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Ln., Findlay, or Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation, 1769 S. Romick Pkwy., Findlay.
