Michael Sylvan Ison, 59, of Copperas Hollow in Morehead, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Cranston Road.
Born June 24, 1957, in Morehead, he is a son of the Rev. Cecil Ison and Donna Jean Foster Ison of Morehead.
Mike is also survived by the love of his life, Barbara Ginn Ison, whom he married October 10, 1981; two sons, Shane (Lisa) Ison of Somerset and Toby Ison of Morehead; one daughter, Miranda Ison of Louisville; and seven grandchildren, Harley, Nicholas, Aubrey, Trent, Noah, Melody, and Kyla.
Other survivors include two brothers, Eddie (Carol) Ison and Glenn (Anita) Ison, both of Morehead; one sister, Sandra (Jackie) Plank of Morehead; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Mike was a former Browning Manufacturing employee and a truck driver for various companies for more than 30 years. He was currently employed as a truck driver for City Cartage Co. in Mount Sterling. A Christian, Mike was an active member of the Sharkey Baptist Church for the past 16 years. Known as a fun-loving jokester, Mike was a friendly, outgoing person who never met a stranger. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family. Mike especially loved spending time with his wife Barb, whom he cherished; their children; and grandchildren. Some of his favorites times and best memories were the family vacations. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him but will live forever in the hearts of his loving family and friends.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Harley Sexton Jr., and the Rev. Herbie Stallard officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead.
