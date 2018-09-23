Michael Duane Fetters, 59, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018, at his home.
Michael was born December 10, 1958, to Ruth Vance Fetters and the late Arnold Harrison Fetters.
He was the husband of Patricia Lynn Hayes Fetters, a retired drill operator, and member of Lafayette Church of Nazerene in Lexington.
Along with his father, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Fetters.
In addition to his wife and mother, Michael is survived by three daughters, Jessica Fetters, Callie Jean Fetters, and Morgan Benjamin; four sons, Michael Daniel Fetters, Caleb Ryan Fetters, Eric Saunders, and Jeremy Benjamin; one brother, Roger Fetters; a sister, Peggy Fetters Lyman; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Jeslyn, Caiden, Annabelle, Sophia, Neveah, Waylon, Taylor, Ryleigh, and Isabella; and a host of loving family and friends.
In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Fetters.
Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Lucas and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville with Jim Abshire officiating.
Visitation will be after 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, 2931 US Hwy. 23 S. in Pikeville.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 24, 2018, in McClurg Cemetery at Concord.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of local arrangements.