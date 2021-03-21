Meth trafficking among charges following pursuit

Trafficking methamphetamine was among the charges filed against a Quincy man following a pursuit Saturday night that began as the result of a traffic violation.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro in the Quincy area for a traffic violation.
Bivens said the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away before turning onto the AA Highway (KY 10) toward Greenup. Bivens said the vehicle then turned right onto Briary Road (KY 1021) and continued driving at a high rate of speed, forcing two vehicles off the roadway.
Bivens said the operator then drove off the roadway and through a grassy area where he and a passenger jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in gear and fled on foot.
Bivens said both individuals were soon apprehended and taken into custody.
He said the operator, Carlos Harr, 48, of Quincy, was charged with a litany of traffic violations as well as first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The passenger, Farrell Mustard, 43, of Wallingford, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Bivens said Mustard was wanted by authorities from Scioto County, Ohio, on drug charges and parole violation.
Harr was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), failure to wear seat belts, disregarding traffic control device, improper passing, reckless driving, no registration receipt, and failure to maintain insurance.
Both men were lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center.
Bivens said he is attempting to identify the individuals traveling on Briary Road that were forced off the roadway at the time of the incident.