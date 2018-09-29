Melissa Dawn McNutt, 52, of Tollesboro, died Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
She was born in Cincinnati November 30, 1965, the daughter of the late Everett Raymond McNutt and Carol Sue Kemplin Campbell.
Melissa graduated from the Maysville Community College nursing program in 1989 and worked as an LPN for many years.
She is survived her daughter, Alicia Hardy of Tollesboro; her step-father, William I. Campbell of Tollesboro; and Alicia’s father, Bill Hardy of Vanceburg.
A private service for Melissa McNutt will be at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville is caring for arrangements.
