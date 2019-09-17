Melissa Jo Heater

Melissa Jo Howard Heater, 39, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth Ohio.
Melissa was born July 16, 1980 in Ashland, a daughter of Jerry Howard of Grayson and Robbin Grubb Howard of Ashland.
Melissa was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed vacationing, visiting the beach, attending concerts, and spending time with her beloved friends and family.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Chad Heater, whom she married in Tennessee three years ago; her daughter, Makayla Ruggles, who was her pride and joy; two sisters, Maria Howard and Meagon Kouns; one brother, Michael Howard; and her stepmother, Kelly Howard.
Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg with Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.