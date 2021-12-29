Megan Thomas

Megan Nicole Thomas, 31, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her home.
Megan was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on May 15, 1991, a daughter of Terry E. Schwalbach of Portsmouth, Ohio, and the late Rebecca A. Hampton.
Megan worked for Wal-Mart in Portsmouth, Ohio. She loved to go out and collect rocks from various areas.
In addition to her father, survivors include her husband, Jamie Thomas; two daughters, Hailey Thomas and Brooklyn Thomas of Vanceburg; a son, Caleb Hampton of Vanceburg; a brother, Matt Hampton of Portsmouth, Ohio; and a niece, Addisyn Hampton. Several other family members and friends also survive who will mourn her passing.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.