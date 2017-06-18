Megan Senida Cooper, 26, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017, as the result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Bath County.
Megan was born April 26, 1991, at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, where she lived through her high school years before moving to Vanceburg.
Megan married Joshua Cooper on September 23, 2009, and worked as a customer service representative at Amazon. Megan was a loving wife, mother, and daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua Andrew Cooper of Morehead; her young daughter, Sierra Brianne Cooper of Morehead; her mother Mira (Joe) Clark of Vanceburg; her father Jerry (Lore) Bobbitt of Winchester; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dallas and Lilly Cooper; her paternal grandparents Larry and Novella Bobbitt; her sisters and their significant others, Ruby Mills, April Lawhun, and Andrea Heintz; one brother Jerry Bobbitt Jr.; and several nieces and nephews whom she thought of as her children, Allissa Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Bethany Cooper, Kathlynn Cooper, Whitney Cooper, William Cooper, Ivy Cooper, Ahlana Johnson, Josiah Sartin, Jayden Cooper, Joshua Cooper, Alex Alkhtry, Jerry Bobbitt III, Braylee Johnson, and Anthony Bobbitt. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive and will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Vera Lawhon.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Larry Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Wright, Daniel Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Mike Carver, Tim Caudill, David Kimbler, Randy Cooper, and Cody Lewis.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
