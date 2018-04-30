Meet the Candidates this evening

There will be a Meet the Candidates Event this evening (Monday, April 30) at the Tollesboro Lions Club at 7:00 p.m.
A free cookout with burgers and dogs will be provided compliments of Lewis County Farm Bureau.
The event will offer the voters of Lewis County a chance to meet, talk, eat, and discuss the issues, platform, and other concerns, with the local candidates for public office.
There will also be a question and answer session.
The event is being held to allow voters to collect information and make an informed decision as to whom they want to serve them in public office.
In addition, a cake auction will be conducted with all proceeds benefiting the Tollesboro Lions Club to assist with their many projects.
The Lions Club facility is located near the intersection of Ky. Rt. 10 and Lions Club Road at the fairgrounds in Tollesboro.