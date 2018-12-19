Maxine McGlone McCormick Grizzell, age 83, of Grayson, passed away Tuesday morning, December 18, 2018, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.
She was born May 15, 1935, in Carter County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Jim and Nora Harbit McGlone.
Maxine was of the Freewill Baptist faith and enjoyed going to church, doing embroidery, reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Maxine is survived by four daughters, Linda Blazer of Carter City, Brenda (Edward) Cohn and Zona (Paul) Hysell, of Columbus, Ohio, and Susie Kelly of Grayson; nine grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John McCormick and her second husband, Harland Grizzell; one grandson, Maxwell Neil Cohn; one infant granddaughter; four brothers, Everett McGlone, Samuel McGlone, William McGlone and Tivis McGlone; and five sisters, Susie Frazier, Tishie Wilburn, Ginger Thomas, Annabelle Stamper and Orbie McCormick.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Grayson, Kentucky with Brother Gary Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the McCormick Cemetery in Carter County.
Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Grayson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 49 McCoy Road at Grayson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.graysonfh.com.