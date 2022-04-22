Maurice Gilliam, 76, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born April 9, 1946, in Lewis County, a son of the late Richard and Louise Bryant Gilliam.
Maurice proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Southern Manor Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pauline Wilson Gilliam; one daughter, Sheila (Tommy Sr.) Polley of Vanceburg; four brothers, Adrian (Judy) Gilliam of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Rocky (Edna) Gilliam of Vanceburg, Gordan (Dorothy) Gilliam of Vanceburg, and Wayne (Tammy) Gilliam of Vanceburg; three sisters, Alice Smith, Laura Gilliam (Chuck Blevins), and Tammy (Dean) Cooper of Vanceburg; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Presley; two grandchildren, Tommy (Brittany) Polley Jr. and Bradley (Allison) Polley; and two great-grandchildren, Reed Polley and Harper Polley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Henry Gilliam, Donnie Gilliam, Jerry Gilliam, Jack Gilliam, and Johnny Gilliam; four sisters, Charlene Gilliam, Callie Brown, Mary Presley, and Darlene Hackwork; and three brothers-in-law, Jack Smith, Ervin Brown, and Darrell Hackworth.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Manley Hollow Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Polley, Tommy Polley Jr., Tommy Polley Sr., Phillip Bloomfield, Zachary Bloomfield and David Pelfrey.
