Matthew Eric Witten, 44, of Kirby, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Lewis County.
Matthew was born in Galion, Ohio, November 20, 1976, a son of Stephen A. and Reba Wade Witten of Kirby, Ohio.
Matthew worked all his life in the construction business doing various jobs. He primarily worked in landscaping and drywalling. He loved doing crafts and was an outdoorsman, always going camping and fishing with family and friends. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and loved listening to country music.
Left to cherish Matthew’s memories, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Kaytlin Villars of Galion, Ohio; three sons, Eric Matthew Witten of Clarksville, Tennessee, Derrick Meyer and Carson Witten of Bucyrus, Ohio; two sisters, Michelle Witten of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Stephanie Witten of Vanceburg; one brother, Jeffery Witten of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; two granddaughters, Mariah Witten and Stevie Witten; and several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who also will mourn his passing.
A celebration of life will be Monday, June 14, 2021, in Kirby, Ohio.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.