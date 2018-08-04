Matthew Roy Meredith, 30, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday August 3, 2018, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center Maysville.
Matthew was born at Morehead May 4, 1988, to Lester Meredith of Bath County and Debbie Mitchell Meredith of Vanceburg.
He worked for Madden Sawmill at the time of his death and had been employed at other mills including Moore & White Lumber Company and Goodwin Lumber at Vanceburg. Matthew loved to fish and ride his four-wheeler.
In addition to his parents, survivors include a son, Evan Matthew Maynard; two brothers, John (Amy) Meredith and Thomas (Debra Thompson) Meredith, both of Vanceburg; two nephews, Joshua and Jonathan Meredith; a niece, Amber Meredith; a great-niece, Ariana Hardin; a stepdaughter, Emily Corns; his paternal grandmother, Goldie Little of Vanceburg; and his lifelong companion, Renae Conley of Vanceburg. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive who will mourn his passing.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Bro. Tony Corns officiating.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of all arrangements.
