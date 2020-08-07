John Matthew Grigson, 25, of Garrison, passed away, Thursday, August 7, 2020.
Matthew was born September 10, 1994, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Marvin and Patricia Bevens Grigson of Garrison.
Matthew was a Mommy’s boy and liked to ride four-wheelers.
Along with his parents, survivors include his fiancée, Krystin Grant of Garrison; three special cousins, Dakota Brown, Codie Bevens, and Blaze Bevens, who were like sisters to him; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Grigson, and grandparents, Virginia Bevens, Rosie Alfred Grigson, Eva Russell Mosley and Glady Bevens Cooper.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Wright’s Chapel Church in Garrison. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, and one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore is caring for arrangements.