Mason Kaden Burriss, 2, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017, at Columbus Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born May 13, 2015, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Sam Burriss and Cortney Dunaway, both of Vanceburg, Kentucky. Mason loved bouncy ball, playing with his trucks, waving at people driving by and riding four wheelers. He never met a stranger and was always smiling.
In addition to his parents, Mason is survived by three sisters, Mya Burriss, Alli Burriss, and Willow Burriss, all of Vanceburg; his paternal grandmother, Betty Clark Burriss of Georgia; and his maternal grandmother, Katrina Stone Dunaway of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Hayden Burriss and his maternal grandfather, Johnny Ray Dunaway.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Hansel Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the Mason’s Memorial Park on Route 8 in Garrison.
Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street, Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179.
Mason’s family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.