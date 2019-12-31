Maryann Lightner, 46, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, May 20, 1973, a daughter of the late Weldon and Lorene Blanton Osborne.
Maryann had been employed by Golden Living Center of Vanceburg for several years. She loved to go bargain shopping at Goodwill, spending time with her family, and traveling. She was a member of Quincy Church of Christ.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Newell Lightner, whom she married March 13, 1992; one son, Nathaniel Lightner of Vanceburg; and two special nieces, Ashley Lucas of Vanceburg, and Delena Bradshaw of South Carolina. Several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive who will mourn her passing. Maryann’s cherished furbabies are Khloe, Brittany, Reggie, Peyton, and Rogan.
A private graveside service will be in Waring Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Lightner, Michael Mustard, Johnathan Everman, David Lucas, Brennan Lucas, and Damian Hill.
