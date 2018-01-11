Mary F. Thurman, 83, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, with her family by her side at the Hospice of Hope Center in Maysville after an extended illness.
Mary was born at Charters on September 27, 1934, to the late Willard James and Gladys Louise Monroe Clark. She worked for US Shoe in Vanceburg and was a homemaker. Mary also owned and operated a second-hand store. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, and canning fruits. She was a member of Canaan Holiness Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Sue Ellen McConiha (Phillip Frazier) of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, Robert (Donna) Thurman of Tollesboro; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Thurman, Mary Beth Thurman, Ellen (Frankie) Minner, Joseph Goodwin (Nick Kahrs), and Austin Goodwin; a sister, Violet Lucille Highfield of Ribolt; a special niece, Mary Louise (Richard) Howard; and a nephew, James Thurman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva E. “Cabbage” Thurman, in 2004; and a brother, Charles Raymond Clark.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2018, and from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at Hickory Grove Christian Church.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Hickory Grove Christian Church in Tollesboro with Bro. David Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt.
Pallbearers will be James Thurman, Larry Mason, Joseph Goodwin, Matt Plymesser, Wayne Thoroughman, and Brad Williamson. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Howard and Billy Howard.
