Mary Mae Kinney Johnson, 53, of Maysville, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
She was born May 26, 1965, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Bruce Lee and Betty Ginn Kinney.
Mary was a lifelong homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Clark of Maysville, and Sheila Johnson of Lexington; two brothers, Eugene Kinney and Patrick Kinney both of Vanceburg; and two grandchildren, Adam Clark Jr. and Lisa Clark. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Services will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady Of Lourdes Cemetery on Salt Lick Road.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.