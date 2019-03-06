Mary Louise Frye, 90, of Tollesboro, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born June 5, 1928, at Crooked Creek to the late James A. and Emma Bayless Highfield.
She was a 21 year employee of Wald Manufacturing in Maysville.
Survivors include her son, David (Wilda) Frye of Maysville; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Frye of Tollesboro; grandchildren, James R. (Kristen) Frye of Tollesboro, Sharon Hamilton of Tollesboro, Cory (Ashley) Frye of Mount Sterling; great-grandchildren, AJ Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Jacob Hamilton, Natasha (Matt) Davenport, Michael K. Phillips, Ashley Frye, Erica Frye, and Emily (Jordan) McCann; and a great-great-grandchild, Eli McCann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frye Jr.; a son, Lonnie E. Frye; a daughter, Rhonda Faye Frye; grandchildren, Stephanie Frye Phillips, John D. Frye II and Tina and Gina Ann Frye; brothers, Bruce, Willie and Elmer Highfield; and sisters, Bell Tulley, Lizzy Clark, Bertha Kennedy, Pauline Dunigan and Gracie Penrod.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cory Frye, Matthew Hamilton, A.J. Hamilton, Matt Davenport, James Frye and Jacob Hamilton.
Condolences may be sent at at www.brellandson.com.