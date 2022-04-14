Mary J. Elliott, a resident of Pierce Township, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 92. She was the wife of the late Clyde Elliott.
She is survived by six grandchildren, Melanie Stillwell, Chris Elliott, Julie Porter, Delaney Elliott, Lori Elliott, and Brandon Elliott, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Bryan and Edith Moore; a sister, Betty Thomas; a brother, Arthur “Sonny” Moore; and her three sons, Dwight Randall Elliott, Dana Kent Elliott, and Michael Garland Elliott.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at EC Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Interment will be in Burtonville Cemetery.