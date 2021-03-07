Mary Ellen Covert

Mary Ellen Pollard Covert, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 3, 1929, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late James W. and Lessie Jane Lute Pollard.
Mary had a passion for Christ and was considered the “Mother” of her home church, Slate Hollow. She drove until the age of 90 and continued to give her family and friends rides to church. If you met her in the checkout line at the grocery store, she would tell you how blessed she was and ask if you knew Jesus too. If you had a birthday, were sick, or lost someone special, you would get a card from Sister Mary, just letting you know you were being thought of and loved. Mary loved going to church, shopping, gardening, flowers and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by one son, Jack (Lucy) Covert of Garrison; three daughters; Emily Jane Stone of Morehead, Gloria Ward of Fremont, Ohio, and Nancy Covert of Oak Habor, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Eugene Covert; five brothers, Harold Pollard, Milford Pollard, Manford Pollard, Wilburn Lee Pollard, and Billy Pollard; and one sister, Betty Pollard.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Slate Hollow Church in Vanceburg with Pastor Sammy Parks and Pastor Tommy Parks officiating. Friends may visit from Noon until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Slate Hollow Church.
Services will also be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Robinson Walker Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio, with Bro. Gene Paul officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Robinson Walker Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, Raymond Eugene Cover in Elliston Cemetery in Elliston, Ohio.
Pallbearers will be Billy Covert, Xander Covert, Davey Laughlin, Michael Laughlin, Zane Lattimore, and Wade Liebold.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is be caring for all arrangements.