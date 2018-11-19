Marvin Pack, 77, of Firebrick, passed away, Sunday, November 18, 2018, at his home.
Marvin was born in Lewis County June 28, 1941, a son of the late Ira and Ella Pack.
Survivors include a son, Marvin Pack Jr. of Portsmouth, Ohio; two daughters, Melinda Pack of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kristina Wright of Firebrick; one brother, Ralph (Janet) Pack of Firebrick; two sisters, Juanita (Billy) Porter of Greenup and Sheirl Stewart of South Shore; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Pack; and two sons, Rex Pack and Jeffrey Pack.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.