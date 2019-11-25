Marty Thornsberry

Marty L. Thornsberry, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed from this life at his home Saturday, November 23, 2019, with his wife at his side.
Marty was born February 19, 1953, in Pike County. He was a retired Warden’s Assistant from the Ohio Correctional System and an ordained Deacon.
Besides his wife Nancy, of 46 years, he leaves behind his sons Jason, of Chillicothe, Ohio; Jacob (Amanda), of Grove City, Ohio; four grandchildren: Aubrey (Scottie) Perkins, Dawson, Emma and Luke Thornsberry; one great-grandson Emmett Perkins; four Goddaughters: Angie Campbell, Amy (John) Jones all of Millersburg; Amanda (Tony) Barnes, of Cynthiana; Amelia (Darren) Bratton, of Paris; brothers Danny (Leann), of Georgetown, Lanny (Judy) and Keith (Penny), all of Lewis County, Gary (Belinda) and Larry (Jackie), all of Louisville; sisters Betty (Mike) Cox, Louisville, Bonnie (Walter) Phelps, of Owensboro, Sally (John) Scott, of Vanceburg, Renee (Steve) Irvin, of Garrison, and Rhonda (David) Horsley, of Minford, Ohio. Many other family and friends and several nieces and nephews mourn his passing, as well as a very special caregiver and hospice aide, Tammy Shephard.
He was predeceased by his parents: Bert and Wilford Ames, Buster and Ida May Thornsberry, and a very special brother-in-law Buford Campbell.
His service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory in Chillicothe, Ohio, with Bro. Jack McCleese officiating. The family will receive friends from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Thomas Cemetery in Lewis County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to NCR Hospice, 681 East Third Street, Waverly, OH 45690.
