Marla Kaye Tackett, 78, of Olive Hill, entered into rest Thursday morning, June 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Carter County on June 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Chalmer B. and Lillian Clark Sagraves. Kaye attended Olive Hill High School and Morehead State University. She was a homemaker and had been employed by Olive Hill Finishing. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed playing bingo, cards, makeup, jewelry, and spending time with family.
Kaye is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Kaye Napier and Beth Ann (Philip) Roe; two sons, Larry Michael (Kim) Tackett and Barry Scott (Kaitlyn) Tackett; nine grandchildren, Tyler Napier, Travis Napier, Taylor Napier, Trey Napier, Brett Tackett, Trace Tackett, Nataley Anne Tackett, Laryn Roe and Paige Prichard; and six great-grandchildren, Markus Napier, Alissa Napier, Emily Napier, Landon Alfrey, Levi Ison and Asher Prichard. Kaye also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends that will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Tackett; a son-in-law, Mark Napier; two sisters, Iris Sue and Janice Jones; and one brother, Wendell Edward.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Duvall and Moore Funeral Home and Cremation Service at Olive Hill with Bro. Terry Dean and Bro. Ed Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Clark Cemetery at Olive Hill.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, and from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Duvall and Moore Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 149 Whitt Street at Olive Hill.
Pallbearers will be Brett Tackett, Trace Tackett, Tyler Napier, Travis Napier, Taylor Napier, and Mckenzie Shepherd. Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Napier, Ed Jones, Eric Jones, John Clark, and David Clark.
