Marjorie Rose, 92, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a brief illness. Her family was at her side.
Marjorie was born in Lewis County January 3, 1927, a daughter of the late Walter Douglas and Lillie Liles Hamilton.
She was an educator for the Lewis County School System, retiring in 1979 after 32 years.
Books and music were her forte. Marjorie loved writing plays and music for her church as well as short stories and poetry. She had published two novels and a children’s book.
Marjorie was a member of Hilltop Tabernacle Church where she taught Sunday School and played all the music.
Left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Elena Dee Rose of Vero Beach, Florida; one son, James Dalton (Lynda) Rose of Lexington; two granddaughters, Marlana (Jeremy) Rose Higgs of Cordova, Tennessee, and Bria Rose Thompson of Vero Beach, Florida; a grandson, Brett Thompson of Vero Beach, Florida, and a great-grandson, Riley Higgs of Cordova, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Billy Joe” Rose, in 1996; and three sisters, Helen Lipsey, Audrey Stone, and Anna Faye Turner.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Michael Geagley officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.