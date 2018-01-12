Marjorie C. McEldowney, 96, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Marjorie was born in Lewis County August 11, 1921, to the late William and Mary May Pierce Chinn. She was a school teacher for the Lewis County School system for 40 years, specializing in pre-school and first grade students. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Morehead State University in 1957.
Marjorie was a member of Vanceburg United Methodist Church . Her passion was reading and working in her garden, along with working her crossword puzzles.
She loved traveling and was a people person.
Surviving Marjorie is her daughter, Judith McEldowney (John Robert) Giattino of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel O. McEldowney, on May 26, 2004; seven brothers, Joseph Jack Chinn, Edward Chinn, Willard Chinn, Chester Chinn, James Chinn, Jesse Chinn, and Baby Russell Chinn; and a sister, Gladys Chinn.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Vanceburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Janis Barton officiating. Entombment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, and from 10:00 a.m. until Noon Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
