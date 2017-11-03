Marjorie E. Lykins, 81, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Marjorie was born in Vanceburg March 27, 1936, to the late Walter and Ethel Setters Chinn. She was a homemaker and caregiver. Marjorie loved to read and work puzzles in her spare time. She loved her family and adored spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Southern Manor Baptist Church at Vanceburg.
Surviving Marjorie are two daughters, Jackie (Michael) Howard, and Kathy Heater, both of Vanceburg; three sons, Michael (Vickie) Lykins, Ronald (Rita) Lykins, and Dusty (Lynn) Lykins all of Vanceburg;
14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janie Fetters of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lykins, in 1992; one son, Donald Lykins; two daughters, Rebecca Stafford and Lisa Meadows; three sisters, Edith Thoroughman, Lucille Gilbert, and Loretta Walker; four brothers, Elmer, Bill, Harlan, and Marvin Chinn; four infant sons and an infant daughter; and one grandson, Jason Heater.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg with Rev. Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Heater, Randy Lykins, Ronnie Lykins, Kalin Chatman, Wesley Fetters, Larry Fetters, Cole Lykins, Chad Heater, and Brad Lykins.
