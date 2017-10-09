Marilyn Sue Armstrong, 73, of Argillite, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 25, 1943, in Harrison, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lorin and Trula Flinders Brooks.
She was a hairdresser, a longtime member of Greenup Christian Church, a member of the East Tygart Homemakers Club, and was Miss Lewis County in 1962.
Survivors include her husband, Denver Lee Armstrong; one daughter, Veronica (Tom) Crump of Argillite; one son, Tracy Allen (Mary Jean) Armstrong of Conway, South Carolina; three sisters, Lorna Kay Sapp of Maysville, Carolyn “Tuddy” Ruth of Batavia, Ohio, and Emma Jane Flinders of South Shore; one brother, Richard Brooks of Maysville; four grandchildren, Daniel Armstrong, Cameron Armstrong, Layton Crump, and Madison Crump; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer Barbour and Heather Brewington; and six step-great-grandchildren, Justin, Zachery, Braydon, Bryson, Jada, and Jalissa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Derrek D. Armstrong.
Services will at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Greenup Christian Church with Rev. Mike Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Miller Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.